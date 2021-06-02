WASHINGTON (AP) — Free beer is the latest White House-backed incentive for Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
President Joe Biden is expected to announce a "month of action" on Wednesday to get more shots into arms before the July 4 holiday.
Biden is set to update the nation the vaccination roll-out and his plans to get 70% of adults partially vaccinated by Independence Day. That's key to his goal of returning the nation to a pre-pandemic sense of normalcy this summer.
The latest vaccine sweetener, provided by Anheuser-Busch, builds on other incentives like cash giveaways, sports tickets or paid leave, to keep up the pace of Americans getting shots.
