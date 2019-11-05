In this Dec. 31, 2017 photo provided by the South Dakota Department of Corrections is Charles Rhines at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. South Dakota Circuit Judge Jon Sogn has denied Rhines' request to delay his execution next week over the drug to be used. Rhines had argued that pentobarbital does not act quickly enough to comply with state law. Rhines, is scheduled to be executed in November 2019 in South Dakota for a 1992 fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer while burglarizing a doughnut shop. (South Dakota Department of Corrections via AP)