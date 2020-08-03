Bella twins welcome babies a day apart

Talk about perfect timing.
Brie and Nikki Bella gave birth on almost the same day.
The twins, who starred on the hit reality show "Total Bellas," announced in separate posts on social media that they each welcomed a baby boy, just one day apart.
Brie was the first to share her news Saturday, writing, 'It's BOY!!! We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"
This is her second child with husband Daniel Bryan.
Nikki made her announcement just a few hours after, revealing that she had given birth the day before. It's the first child for Bella and her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev.
"Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," she wrote in the caption.
The sisters documented their pregnancies on social media and shared updates throughout.
