BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Belton Police say they have identified a suspect connected to a stabbing in Belton on Greer St. Monday night.
Police say that warrants have been issued charging Christopher Adam Brown with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature.
According to police, Brown was recently released from federal prison on probation for weapons violations and has family ties in the Belton-Honea Path and Anderson area. Police say that Brown is armed and dangerous.
Brown is described by police as a 25-year-old male measuring around six-feet, four-inches tall and weighing 175 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Brown has multiple tattoos on his arms and chest.
Brown was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, a ball cap and sweatpants, according to police.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the Belton Police Department at 803-338-8450 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
