FILE - This 2017 photo provided by Mona Wood-Sword shows Beth Chapman in Honolulu. Chapman, the wife and co-star of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV star Duane "Dog" Chapman, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Wood-Sword, a family spokeswoman, said in a statement that Chapman died early Wednesday at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu after an almost 2-year battle with cancer. She was 51. (Mona Wood-Sword via AP, File)