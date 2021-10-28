WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden promised to show the world that democracies can work to meet the challenges of the 21st century.
As he prepares to push that message at a pair of global summits, Biden's case could hinge on what's happening in Washington, where he is rushing to finalize a major domestic legislative package.
The president is headed first to Rome and later to Scotland for talks on stopping a global pandemic, boosting economic growth and halting the acceleration of climate change.
But it could be harder to get the world to commit to Biden's stated goals if Americans refuse to fully embrace them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.