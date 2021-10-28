Biden Abroad

In this Oct. 25, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden speaks at NJ Transit Meadowlands Maintenance Complex to promote his economic agenda in Kearny, N.J. Biden promised to show the world that democracies can work to meet the challenges of the 21st century. As he prepares to push that message at a pair of global summits, Biden's case could hinge on what’s happening in Washington, where he is scrambling to finalize a major domestic legislative package. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden promised to show the world that democracies can work to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

As he prepares to push that message at a pair of global summits, Biden's case could hinge on what's happening in Washington, where he is rushing to finalize a major domestic legislative package.

The president is headed first to Rome and later to Scotland for talks on stopping a global pandemic, boosting economic growth and halting the acceleration of climate change.

But it could be harder to get the world to commit to Biden's stated goals if Americans refuse to fully embrace them.

