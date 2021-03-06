Virus Outbreak Congress

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, in Washington, Friday, March 5, 2021. Senators plan to continue to vote on amendments through the night. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — An exhausted Senate has narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The vote means that President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies have notched a victory that they say is crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and its economic doldrums.

Final passage came after the Senate voted all night on a mountain of amendments. Nearly all were from Republicans and were rejected.

Senate passage sets up final congressional approval by the House next week so lawmakers can send it to Biden for his signature.

The huge package is Biden's biggest early priority.

