FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows the corporate logo of LG Electronics in Goyang, South Korea. Two South Korean electric vehicle battery makers have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one of them to move ahead with plans to make batteries in Georgia. That's according to a person briefed on the matter. The person says LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation reached the settlement, ending the need for President Joe Biden to intervene.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)