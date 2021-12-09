Biden to pay tribute to ‘American giant’ Bob Dole at Capitol

FILE - Bob Dole and his wife Elizabeth wave from the podium on the floor of the Republican National Convention in San Diego, Aug. 15, 1996, as confetti falls after Dole accepted the Republican presidential nomination. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday on Twitter (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)