WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's Cabinet is taking shape at the slowest pace of any in modern history, with just over a dozen nominees for top posts confirmed more than a month into his tenure.
Among Biden's 23 nominees with Cabinet rank, just 13 have been confirmed by the Senate, a little over half. And among the 15 core nominees to lead federal agencies, 10 have been confirmed, or about two thirds.
According to the Center for Presidential Transition, about a month into their first terms, the previous four presidents had 84% of their core Cabinet picks confirmed.
Biden's cabinet was thrown into further uncertainty Tuesday when his nominee to lead the White House budget office, Neera Tanden, withdrew from consideration.
