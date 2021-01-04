COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Three state representatives from the Upstate are among four that authored a bill aiming to allow South Carolinians to opt out of any mandatory vaccinations for infectious or contagious diseases and not be discriminated against for opting not to be vaccinated.
The bill is sponsored by Representatives Steven Long of Spartanburg, Leola Robinson of Greenville, Mike Burns of Greenville, and Sandy McGarry of Lancaster.
If passed, the bill would allow people to avoid any mandatory vaccinations without being “denied any right or privilege of citizenship” and prevent employers from firing, demoting, suspending, or reassigning any workers who opt out of vaccines.
The bill would amend South Carolina state law so that:
(A) Any vaccination offered by the Department of Health and Environmental Control as part of any mass immunization project to protect against infectious disease, or to prevent the spread of a pandemic or a contagious or possibly contagious disease, may be provided only to those individuals who agree to the vaccination, in accordance with Section 44-4-520(B). (B) Any individual who exercises the right not to be vaccinated pursuant to subsection (A) may not be denied any right or privilege of citizenship including, but not limited to, access, service, entrance, use, occupancy, seating reservations, attendance, admission, spectating, viewing, gathering, mourning, speaking, listening, lecturing, learning, sharing, volunteering, athletically competing or playing, performing, entertaining, worshipping, eulogizing, memorializing, parading, shopping, and administering or receiving any health care or any other licensed or professional services, and employers are prohibited from taking any adverse employment action against such an individual including, but not limited to, termination, suspension, involuntary reassignment, or demotion.
The bill was pre-filed on December 16 and Referred to Committee on Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs.
Click here to read the full bill.
