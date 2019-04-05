Billy Ray Cyrus sings about diamond rings and Maseratis in Lil Nas X's genre-bending song

The Billboard charts may not think Lil Nas X's rap song is country, but Billy Ray Cyrus has endorsed it and is part of its catchy remix.
The country singer (and daddy of singer Miley Cyrus) tweeted a message of support to the Atlanta rapper, whose viral hit "Old Town Road" was removed from the Billboard country charts. Then hours later, he was featured in a remix of the song released early Friday.
"I'm gonna take my horse to the Old Town Road -- I'm gonna ride till I can't no more," Cyrus crooned in the song widely shared by excited fans of both singers. "Baby's gotta have a diamond ring and Fendi sports bras. Riding down Rodeo with my Maserati sports car."
For his part, Lil Nas X's words summed up his Billboard experience.
"Can't nobody tell me nothing, you can't tell me nothing," he sings. "My life is a movie ... Cowboy hat from Gucci."
Billboard disputed the song is country
The song had originally become popular on the TikTok app, where users create and share video clips set to music.
It quickly raced up the Apple Music and Spotify charts, and debuted simultaneously on Billboard's cross-genre Hot 100, Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.
But last week Billboard pulled it from the country charts.
"Upon further review, it was determined that 'Old Town Road' by Lil Nas X does not currently merit inclusion on Billboard's country charts," Billboard said in a statement to Rolling Stone magazine.
Some accused Billboard of racism, given that the song is by a black artist. Billboard denied that race had anything to do with its decision.
Lil Nas X told Time magazine his song is "country trap."
"I believe whenever you're trying something new, it's always going to get some kind of bad reception. For example, when rap started, or when rock and roll began," he told the publication. "But with country trap, I in no way want to take credit for that. I believe Young Thug would be one of the biggest pioneers in that."
Cyrus showed the song love last week, posting on Instagram, "Don't try and think inside the box. Don't think outside the box. Think like there is no box."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.