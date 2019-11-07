(Meredith) -- A man in Vermont has been charged with animal cruelty after police say he shot and killed his neighbor's black lab.
The dog's owner, Jess Buxton, said she let her five dogs outside to use the bathroom on Sunday. She said the dogs wandered over to the woods behind her home in Danville. When she called them in, four of the dogs came back, but her 1-year-old black lab Berkeley did not.
Vermont State Police told WPTZ that Berkeley had come across a neighbor, 72-year-old Frederick Keenan, who shot Berkeley in the face.
Buxton, through sobs, said Berkeley was probably just wagging his tail and saying hi to Keenan.
Buxton later found Berkeley on the edge of her property, barely alive. She rushed him to the emergency vet clinic, but it was too late. The vet told Buxton they couldn't save her dog.
Vermont State Police said Keenan has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty and will appear in court in December.
Buxton is devastated over the loss of Berkeley, who she described as being the "sweetest, most innocent, gentlest" dog.
