ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Since The Blood Connection said they are in urgent need of blood donations amid the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the agency is partnering with NewSpring Church for three days of blood drives at different church campuses.
Blood drives began on Thursday at the main campus on Concord Road in Anderson.
On Friday, the blood drive will be at NewSpring Powdersville, located at 120 Woodson Street.
Powdersville, SC 29611
Saturday’s drives will be at two locations: NewSpring Spartanburg at 399 Peachwood Center Drive, and NewSpring Greenwood at 1306 SC-72 in Greenwood.
The blood drives will be from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day.
People who want to donate can also visit a TBC donation center in Spartanburg, Greenville, Easley, Seneca, and Greenwood. To make an appointment at a center, visit https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/centers.
