GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials of BMW Manufacturing said they were joined by South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt on Monday to officially break ground on a new $20 million, 67,000 square-foot training center on the BMW campus.
BMW Manufacturing said the investment is a continuation of the company's 2017 commitment to invest $200 million over five years into workforce training.
The new building will feature multiple classrooms for both professional development and technical training, an outdoor amphitheater, and a unique concept of an outdoor meeting and workspace that will feature wireless capabilities.
“The most important investment for BMW is our people. Our associates are the key to BMW’s success,” said Knudt Flor, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing, in a news release. “The rapid pace of digitalization, electrification, artificial intelligence, and autonomous driving is transforming the automotive industry. Advancing the skills of our workforce is a priority for BMW. This training center will offer a learning environment that promotes creativity, fosters innovation, and improves technical training skills.”
“We applaud BMW for their continued investment in our state’s biggest asset – our workforce,” said South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt in the news release. “Since 1992, BMW has shown their steadfast commitment to not only South Carolina, but to our people as well. This new training center will ensure BMW technicians are highly trained and skilled in the latest automotive technologies and are prepared for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”
The new training center will be built across from the existing Campus Training Center and is expected to open in the summer of 2022.
