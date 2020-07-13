Body found at lake identified as 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera, authorities say

The body found at a Southern California lake has been identified as former "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said during a press conference Monday.
The body was discovered Monday morning at Lake Piru, where it was found floating in the northeast area of the lake where the water is between 35 and 60 feet deep, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said.
"We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera," Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said, adding "there is no indication of foul play or that this was a suicide."
The body is being taken to Ventura County Coroner's Office, where it will be identified through dental records.
Ayub said the sheriff's department has been "in direct contact" with Rivera's family.
"Her family has been at the lake everyday holding out hope and communicating with our investigators," Ayub said.
Rivera, 33, is believed to have drowned while swimming in the lake with her 4-year-old son, who was found asleep on their rental pontoon boat after it was overdue for return. One life jacket was found on the boat and the boy was wearing another.
Rivera's son told rescuers he and his mother had gone into the water to swim, but she did not get back on the boat. He told investigators he then looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water, Ayub said.
Swimming is allowed at the lake.
"There are a lot of currents on the lake that appear typically in the afternoon," Ayub said. "We believe it was mid-afternoon when she disappeared, the idea being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself."
Rivera was presumed dead after she went missing Wednesday. Investigators found Rivera's purse and her identification, but no other clues on the boat.
The actress is best known for her role as Santana Lopez on the Fox show "Glee," which quickly won critical acclaim after debuting in 2009. She appeared in nearly every episode of the beloved musical-comedy-drama, which ended in 2015.
Rivera's fellow "Glee" cast members Cory Monteith and Mark Salling have also died.
Members of the show's cast took to social media to mourn their costar, sharing their condolences to Rivera's family.
"How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post?" Chris Colfer, who played Kurt on "Glee," wrote on his Instagram in a lengthy, emotional caption of a picture of him and Rivera. "How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can't."
"Rest sweet, Naya," Jane Lynch, who played Coach Sue Sylvester on the show, tweeted. "What a force you were. Love and peace to your family.
Rivera was also on the CBS sitcom "The Royal Family" and in the comedy film "The Master of Disguise." More recently, she starred in the "Step Up" television series, based on the movie franchise.
CNN's Topher Gauk-Roger, Jon Passantino and Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.