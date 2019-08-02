'BOOM! I won!': 94-year-old former U.S. Air Force pilot wins $6.5 million Megabucks jackpot

Click here for updates on this story
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -- A former U.S. Air Force pilot is now a millionaire after making sure to double-check his ticket.
The Oregon Lottery said 94-year-old William Bowker purchased a Megabucks ticket from Jackson's Food Store on Southeast 82nd Avenue and used quick pick numbers.
When the winning numbers were released, Bowker's granddaughter check his lottery tickets. Bowker checked the numbers again just in case she missed something.
And it turns out, she did.
"She thought it was a Mega Million ticket, and started circling matching numbers on the ticket,” Bowker said. “But they were for the wrong game. I had an Oregon’s Game Megabucks ticket. She got done, and later, I thought I should double-check it before throwing it away. I am glad I did. I immediately thought — BOOM! I won!”
One line of numbers, without a single number circled, included the winning numbers.
The Oregon Lottery said Bowker plans to share the prize with his family.
“I have what I need, and I’m 94,” he said. “This is a wonderful way to help my family.”
Bowker opted to take the bulk sum payment of $3.25 million, and took home $2.2 million after taxes.
