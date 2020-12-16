FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old knocked unconscious after a rock was thrown from an overpass and smashed through the windshield of the car he was in.
WMBF-TV reports that it happened Dec. 10 near an overpass in Florence. Darlington County sheriff's officials say the boy was unconscious when he was taken to a hospital.
No other information on his condition was immediately available. Authorities say another woman reported that her vehicle was also struck on the windshield by a rock.
Sheriff's officials say a truck driver whose rig was struck by debris reported seeing two youths throwing objects from the overpass.
