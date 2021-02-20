Female Eagle Scouts

This Oct. 1, 2020 photo provided by Edmund Tunney shows his daughter, Isabella, center, with Bev Verweg, her scoutmaster, and Brian Reiners, the scoutmaster of the corresponding linked boy troop, in Edina, Minn. In February 2021, at age 16, Tunney will be one of nearly 1,000 girls and young women honored by the Boy Scouts in a virtual celebration of the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts. It’s a major milestone, given the hallowed stature of a rank that has been attained over more than a century by astronauts, admirals, U.S. senators and other luminaries. (Edmund Tunney via AP)

 Edmund Tunney

(AP) - The Boy Scouts of America is celebrating a major milestone this weekend with a virtual event honoring the nearly 1,000 girls and young women who are the first females to attain the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout.

Astronauts, admirals, U.S. senators and one president — Gerald Ford — are among the scouts who earned the award in past decades.

Only in 2018 did the Boy Scouts start accepting girls as Cub Scouts. Older girls were admitted into the flagship scouting program in 2019.

One of the new Eagle Scouts is 16-year-old Isabella Tunney of Minneapolis. She accomplished the rare feat of earning all 137 merit badges.

More news: Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (AP). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.