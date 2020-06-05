Click here for updates on this story
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) -- A boy was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, according to police.
At about 11:19 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a reported shooting on the 1400 block of Hope Lane.
At the scene, police found a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
The child was taken to a local medical facility in stable condition after suffering life-threatening injuries.
Police believe people in a vehicle drove by and shot at a group of people in the area over an ongoing dispute.
No suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.