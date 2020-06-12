Brother of NBA icon Dominique Wilkins arrested

Click here for updates on this story
COBB COUNTY, GA (WGCL) -- The brother of NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is behind bars after being arrested in connection to an assault at his place of employment.
Police have accused Gerald Wilkins of throwing an object at a colleague, as well as aggressively chasing the individual with a screw driver. Wilkins then left the location via his car on June 9.
He is charged with simple battery, theft by taking, and aggravated assault.
Wilkins was also charged for a domestic incident that occurred on June 6, in which he allegedly barricaded himself in the victim's bedroom. Police say when they arrived, they had to break into the room, where they found Wilkins had poured accelerant and disabled the smoke alarm. He is charged with criminal trespassing and hindering law enforcement.
On May 31, Wilkins was accused of trying to force his way into another woman's home and pushing her. He faces a simple assault charge in that case.
