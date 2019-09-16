Multiple people have been injured in an explosion at a building in Farmington, Maine, according to a spokeswoman with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Live updates on the building explosion
Officials were checking out a complaint of a propane smell at the LEAP facility on Monday when the explosion happened, the spokeswoman said. The first call about the smell came into police at 8:06 a.m. ET, the spokeswoman said.
LEAP, which stands for Life Enrichment Advancing People, is a group that provides services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to its website.
Photos from the scene show a building in ruins.
Rubble, papers and a white substance covered the street and areas around the explosion site.
Farmington, located along Route 2 in western-central Maine, had about 7,760 residents as of the 2010 Census.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.