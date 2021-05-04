ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to add Juneteenth as an additional County holiday at a meeting today.
Juneteenth honors the day that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned that the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed by President Lincoln.
According to a press release from the Commissioners, Wake, Northampton, Bertie, and Orange counties and cities Apex, Carrboro, Chapel Hill, Durham, Greensboro, Hillsborough, Prineville, Raleigh, and Winston-Salem offer Juneteenth as a paid holiday.
The Commissioners say the County will celebrate Juneteenth on the Friday that falls closest to or on June 19.
This year, Buncombe County Government administrative offices will be closed on Friday, June 18.
