Weaverville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Buncombe County say a man is in custody and a child is safe following an alleged kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday.
Deputies say, Jorge Morales Roblero, was last seen in the area of the Weaverville Walmart on Thursday. Deputies first mentioned the kidnapping on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon around 5:30 p.m.
On Friday morning, deputies say Roblero had been taken into custody and that the child was safe.
At this time, details of what led up to the alleged kidnapping and assault are unavailable, as well as his capture.
Roblero is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center. He's charged with first degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.
