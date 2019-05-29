WEAVERVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Buncombe County deputies are asking for help tracking down a suspect in an attempted kidnapping.
Deputies said the victim in the case was a teenage girl.
It happened on May 22 on Hamburg Mountain Road.
A 5’9” tall man who appeared to be in his 20s with gauged piercings in his ears and a tattoo on his hand near his knuckles attempted to kidnap the teen, deputies said.
The man was wearing a red jacket with a hood or a hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was driving an older model four door black sedan that had an orange paw hanging from the mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.
