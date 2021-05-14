BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX Carolina) Buncombe County officials announced on Friday that they would align with the state and end social distancing, capacity limits, and mask mandates in most settings.
Board of Commissioners Chairman, Brownie Newman, said in a press release “On May 22 of last year, Buncombe County became only the second county in North Carolina to require masks to be worn in all indoor public settings. These early actions helped our community maintain a lower rate of COVID transmission, illness, and mortality. We thank all the members of our community who have tirelessly supported these efforts. With the widespread availability of safe and effective vaccines, Buncombe County will align with the updated CDC and North Carolina policies.”
According to officials, Masks will still be required in; schools, childcare settings, correctional facilities, detention facilities and homeless service settings.
Masks will also be required in healthcare settings, including medical appointments at; the Family Justice Center, Department of Health and Human Services, Employee Health Center, and COVID-19 vaccine clinics according to officials. They add that the Buncombe County Courthouse will continue with their present protocols in place.
"Over the last year, these measures have helped us keep our community safe, and coupled with increased vaccination rates, we have seen our local indicators over time,” said Public Health Director Stacie Saunders. “While it’s welcomed that the restrictions have been lifted, COVID-19 is still among us and this underscores the importance of getting vaccinated so we can continue to further protect ourselves and our community. Each vaccine so far has helped us get to this point. Every vaccine going forward will get us one step closer to ridding ourselves of COVID-19.”
