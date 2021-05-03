ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says they are requesting information concerning a suspect accused of breaking and entering.
Deputies say that the suspect broke into and entered a residence near Pisgah View Road, but fled when he encountered the resident of the house.
According to deputies, the suspect fled in a black 1997-2001 Honda CR-V (Photo to the right)
Anyone with any information concerning the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Thueme at 828-250-6670 or michael.thueme@buncombecounty.org.
