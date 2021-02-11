REYNOLDS, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two suspects on multiple drug and weapons charges after a months-long drug trafficking investigation.
Deputies say that agents from the Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force helped to seize 179 grams of fentanyl, four handguns, $74,000 in crash and various custom jewelry items.
According to the sheriff's office, Jamarie Quintell Smith is charged with:
- Trafficking in Fentanyl by Possession
- Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for the Purposes of Distributing Controlled Substances
- Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possession of Firearm by a Felon
- Misdemeanor Child Abuse Nonassaultive
Deputies say that Calvin Donte Ostrander is charged with:
- Trafficking in Fentanyl by Possession
- Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for the Purposes of Distributing Controlled Substances
- Possession of Firearm by a Felon
According to a release from the sheriff's office, both suspects are being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility with additional pending charges.
