Buncombe County deputies seize fentanyl, handguns and cash during drug bust

(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office / February 11, 2021)
Jamarie Smith and Calvin Ostrander

(Buncombe County Detention Facility / February 11, 2021)

REYNOLDS, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two suspects on multiple drug and weapons charges after a months-long drug trafficking investigation. 

Deputies say that agents from the Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force helped to seize 179 grams of fentanyl, four handguns, $74,000 in crash and various custom jewelry items.

According to the sheriff's office, Jamarie Quintell Smith is charged with: 

  • Trafficking in Fentanyl by Possession
  • Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for the Purposes of Distributing Controlled Substances
  • Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Firearm by a Felon
  • Misdemeanor Child Abuse Nonassaultive 

Deputies say that Calvin Donte Ostrander is charged with: 

  • Trafficking in Fentanyl by Possession
  • Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for the Purposes of Distributing Controlled Substances
  • Possession of Firearm by a Felon

According to a release from the sheriff's office, both suspects are being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility with additional pending charges. 

