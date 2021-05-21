CHANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says they are trying to locate Jade Moonborne, a 17-year-old missing juvenile from the Chandler area.
Deputies describe Moonborne as around 5'5" and 125 pounds. They say she has hazel-colored eyes and purple hair that comes to her ears.
According to deputies, she was last seen on May 16 at around 6:00 p.m. at her residence in Chandler.
More news: Harris Pastides appointed the interim UofSC president
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.