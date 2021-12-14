ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Andy Berryhill says his uncle John "Shep" Berryhill is a self-employed carpenter, who was working on a site in Asheville December 2nd when he fell on the job.
“They went and checked on him 10 minutes later to find he was unconscious, and below the deck he was supposed to be working on,” said Berryhill of the incident, where his uncle was found after a loud crash alerted others in the area.
Buncombe County deputies, who took a missing persons report on December 4, say Shep was brought to Mission Hospital in Asheville, where he was treated for a head injury, but released the same day.
He was then brought back to his car at the job site location near Ridgecrest off Highway 40, and went to drive home.
“They brought him back," Andy explained. “He said he was going to go home, and then he got in his car and never made it there."
Fox Carolina obtained security camera footage of Shep driving his green 1998 Ford Astro van the morning before his accident. It’s the last time Shep was seen near his home off of Fletcher Martin Road in the Alexander area of Buncombe County.
So somewhere between Asheville and Alexander, Shep vanished.
“I am sincerely worried about his health," said his nephew Andy. “That’s my mentality. He’s family. He’s my uncle. And I’ve seen the effect this has had on my dad. And it’s not good."
Andy himself flew in from Houston to help spearhead a search effort comprised of more than two dozen people. He says that the more people who know of Shep's story, the more hope they have of him being spotted.
“I really appreciate the volume of people who have come out in support of Shep," said Andy. “I think he has more friends than he realizes."
An incident report from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office also says Shep had injuries to his ear and ribs, including lacerations, from the fall.
Andy says that whatever his uncle's state of mind was at the time after the accident, he wishes he would have never been allowed to get into his car.
For now, the search continues.
“I sincerely hope that the result of all this effort is that he is alive and well enough to recover," Andy said.
Andy also told us he will be out, along with Shep‘s friends, searching--at least through this week and possibly next. If you have any information, you are encouraged to reach out to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
