LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has become the first state to record more than 3 million known coronavirus infections. That's according to a tally Monday by Johns Hopkins University.
The grim milestone wasn't entirely unexpected in a state with 40 million residents but its speed was stunning. The state only reached 2 million reported cases on Dec. 24. Its count far outpaces other large states, such as Texas.
California also has seen more than 33,600 deaths due to COVID-19. A caseload surge that began last fall has strained hospitals. Officials warn that a recent slight downward trend could reverse when the full impact of holiday gathering transmissions is felt.
