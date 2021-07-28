FILE - In this Monday, March 31, 2014, file photo, "Rosie the Riveter" Phyllis Gould, 92, center, her sister Mary Ann Sousa, left, and Agnes Moore, 94, walk on the White House grounds in Washington. Gould, one of the millions of women who worked in defense plants in World War II and who later relentlessly fought to honor those “Rosie the Riverters,” died on July 20, 2021, from complications of a stroke, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)