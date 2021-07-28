Obit Phyllis Gould

FILE - In this Monday, March 31, 2014, file photo, "Rosie the Riveter" Phyllis Gould, 92, center, her sister Mary Ann Sousa, left, and Agnes Moore, 94, walk on the White House grounds in Washington. Gould, one of the millions of women who worked in defense plants in World War II and who later relentlessly fought to honor those “Rosie the Riverters,” died on July 20, 2021, from complications of a stroke, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Phyllis Gould, one of the millions of women who worked in defense plants in World War II and who later relentlessly fought to honor those "Rosie the Riveters," has died. She was 99.

The San Francisco Chronicle says Gould, who lived in Fairfax, north of San Francisco, died last week. During the war, some 6 million women joined the workforce as men went into the armed forces.

Gould was a welder at a San Francisco Bay Area shipyard. After the war, she fought tenaciously to honor her co-workers, leading to creation of national Rosie the Riveter Day and a Congressional Gold Medal to be issued next year.

