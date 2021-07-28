SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Phyllis Gould, one of the millions of women who worked in defense plants in World War II and who later relentlessly fought to honor those "Rosie the Riveters," has died. She was 99.
The San Francisco Chronicle says Gould, who lived in Fairfax, north of San Francisco, died last week. During the war, some 6 million women joined the workforce as men went into the armed forces.
Gould was a welder at a San Francisco Bay Area shipyard. After the war, she fought tenaciously to honor her co-workers, leading to creation of national Rosie the Riveter Day and a Congressional Gold Medal to be issued next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.