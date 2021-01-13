Virus Outbreak Chicago Schools

Pre-kindergarten teacher Sarah McCarthy works with a student at Dawes Elementary in Chicago, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Chicago Public Schools students began their return to the classroom Monday as school doors opened to thousands of pre-kindergarten and some special education students after going remote last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool)

 Ashlee Rezin Garcia

(AP) - State leaders around the U.S. are increasingly pushing for schools to reopen this winter as teachers begin to gain access to the vaccine against the raging pandemic.

Ohio's governor is offering to give vaccinations to teachers at the start of February, provided their school systems agree to resume at least some in-person instruction by March 1.

And Arizona's governor is warning schools that he expects students back in the classroom despite objections from top education officials and the highest COVID-19 diagnosis rate in the nation over the past week. Meanwhile, the coronavirus deaths in the U.S. hit another one-day high at more than 4,300.

