HENDERSON, NC (FOX Carolina)- Sheriff Lowell Griffin and Hendersonville Police Chief Blair Myhand will host a Law Enforcement Candlelight Memorial Service to honor the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in 2020.
Officials say they will have several guest speakers and the service will be preformed by the Henderson County Honor Guard.
According to officials, the service will take place on May 15 at 7:30 PM. The The event will be held at the Henderson County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Center located at 100 North Grove Street.
