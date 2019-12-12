Car goes airborne, crashes into home

Click here for updates on this story
Brockton (WBZ) -- A driver was trapped after going airborne and crashing into a Brockton home late Wednesday night.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Centre Street.
The multi-family home has two apartments. Four people were home at the time of the crash. None were injured.
Brockton Fire Department said a Subaru was driving east on Centre Street when a Honda Accord pulled out of a side street and hit the SUV, sending it into the house. The car flew through a fence and several trees before crashing into the porch.
A 50-year-old woman was taken to Brockton Hospital for evaluation. The Honda driver, a 35-year-old man, was uninjured but initially left the scene before returning.
Crews had to use a crane to remove the car from the home.
The side porch was an add-on to the home, so there was no structural damage. Building inspectors determined it was safe for the residents to remain in the home.
Cheryl Burkett, who lives in the home, said the experience was “like something out of a movie.”
“I started crying, I was panicking, cause if that car blew up we’d be dead,” she said.
Burkett said the porch is fixable, their belongs are destroyed, but that in the end, she’s just happy to still have her life.
