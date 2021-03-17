RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the North Carolina Education Lottery said the Cash 5 jackpot is at its second largest jackpot in game history.
The lottery said the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.6 million for Wednesday night.
According to the lottery, the highest jackpot ever won was on June 3, 2017, at $1.7 million.
Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The lottery said the odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.
The N.C. Education Lottery said players have the option of buying their tickets through the website or the lottery's official mobile app.
