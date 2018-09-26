For Fox's Four Legged Friends I chose Cassie! She is a sweet puppy with Greenville County Animal Care. She is a mix of several breeds and is only a little over a month old.
She had beautiful markings and loves to be held. She is very young, so she will need extra attention during the puppy stage!
If you are interested in adopting Cassie, just head to Greenville County Animal Care at 328 Furman Hall Rd in Greenville to meet her!
