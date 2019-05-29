Cats & kittens left outside shelter in boxes that were duct taped shut in the heat

    CASS COUNTY, IN (WRTV) -- The Cass County Humane Society is trying to find the person who left three boxes of cats and kittens outside their shelter in the heat duct taped shut.

The shelter posted about the animals Tuesday saying someone left the boxes outside the door of their shelter, just out of sight.

"They are all scared, very hot and panting," the shelter posted. "There are adult cats and kittens."

The animals are all being treated now and will be adopted out after they are fully vetted.

If you havea ny information contact Animal Control or the local police department.

