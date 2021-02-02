ATLANTA (AP) — A new federal requirement for wearing face masks on airline flights and public transportation takes effect on Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order that backs up one announced by President Joe Biden shortly after he took office.
The CDC order says passengers on planes, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares must wear a mask over their nose and mouth.
The order extends to waiting areas like airports and subway stations.
The CDC is telling airline and transit crews to deny transportation to people who won't mask up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.