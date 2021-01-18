WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham says he plans to resign with the change in presidential administrations. Dillingham had been facing criticism over efforts to produce citizenship data to comply with an order from President Donald Trump.
Dillingham said in a statement Monday that he would resign on Wednesday. That's the day President-elect Joseph Biden takes office. The Census Bureau is still crunching the numbers for the 2020 census.
Democratic lawmakers last week called on Dillingham to resign after a watchdog agency said he had set a deadline that pressured statisticians to produce a report on the number of people who are in the U.S. illegally.
