CENTRAL, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Town of Central Police Department said they need the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Police say the suspect may have been driving a gold older model Buick or Honda style vehicle.

If you have any information contact the Town of Central Police Department at (864) 639-4020.

