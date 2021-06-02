CENTRAL, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Town of Central Police Department said they need the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect.
Police say the suspect may have been driving a gold older model Buick or Honda style vehicle.
If you have any information contact the Town of Central Police Department at (864) 639-4020.
