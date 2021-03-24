SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The CEO of a firm that provides companies with mental health services and coaching says it hired Prince Harry because of his years of work on the issues it addresses.
BetterUp Inc. CEO Alexi Robichaux spoke to The Associated Press a day after announcing that Harry will play the specially created role of chief impact officer. He says Harry has been "one of the the fiercest advocates for mental wellness or mental fitness for many years."
Robichaux says he won't turn away the publicity that comes from the hire, but he says that was not the motivating reason for it.
