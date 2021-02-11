Virus Outbreak France Oldest Survivor

This photo provided by the Sainte-Catherine Laboure care home communications manager shows Lucile Randon, Sister Andre's birth name, in Toulon, southern France, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. A 116-year-old French nun who is believed to be the world’s second-oldest person has survived COVID-19. French media reported that Sister André tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-January in France’s southern city of Toulon. (Sainte-Catherine Laboure care home/ David Tavella via AP)

 David Tavella

A French nun who is believed to be the world’s second-oldest person is celebrating her 117th birthday in style on Thursday.

The care home in southern France where Sister André lives organized a packed schedule of events for the nun.

There were plans for Champagne and red wine, a feast with her favorite dessert, a Mass in her honor, and other treats to toast her astounding longevity through two world wars and a recent bout of COVID-19.

A spokesman for the nun’s care home in the southern French city of Toulon told The Associated Press, “She is really happy. She wanted me to tell her the schedule for the day again.”

