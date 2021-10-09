ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The 9th Annual Champions run/walk was held on Saturday morning along the East/West Connector in Anderson.
The event raised money for the Developmental Center for Exceptional Children (DCEC), an organization that provides education and therapy to kids living with special needs.
To learn more about The Campions Run or DCEC, you can visit THE CHAMPIONS RUN 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.