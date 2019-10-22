Chapman High School is driving home a message on the dangers of distracted driving. State Farm and the Southeastern Chapter National Safety Council are reminding teenage drivers to think twice before texting behind the wheel.
A simulator displayed realistic scenarios that show what it's like to have manual, cognitive and visual distractions.
"[It shows] someone cutting grass on the side of the road, someone using a bulldozer. We've just got our minds going 100 different places and this brings it home. We need to focus on driving," said Inman Police Chief Keith Tucker.
It's a message both Chief Tucker and the school's principal, Dr. Andrew McMilan, hope will resonate with students as they're driving. Dr. McMilan says Tuesday's simulation hits home for the Chapman High community.
"We lost two female students in a tragic accident a few years ago," said Dr. McMilan. "If we can just educate them about seat belts, distracted driving, the rules of the road, we think we can avoid some of those situations."
Tuesday's event was the first time that particular simulator was used in a school setting. Chapman High School is one of five high schools State Farm and the National Safety Council is visiting this week across the state.
