ANDERSON, SC (Fox Carolina) - An Upstate family is being awarded thousands of dollars after filing a wrongful death lawsuit years after Charles Mackey was shot to death.
Mackey was killed by a neighbor after Anderson County deputies say they both drew their weapons. No charges were filed because investigators say the shooting was in self defense. Mackey's family maintains they believe there's more to the story.
Mary Simpson, Mackey's sister said her brother was antagonized and bullied before the shots were fired. She believes this was a planned hate crime.
"It hurts like it just happened in 2016 and here we are in 2020 and no justice," Simpson said sadly.
Deputies state Mackey was the first to pull a gun on his neighbor, firing a shot. The neighbor shot as well, killing Mackey. The solicitor ruled self defense, while this wrongful death lawsuit suggests a hate crime.
"The video that we saw doesn’t prove that Charles shot first. Did he raise his gun? Yes, because they had their weapons pointed at him," Traci Fant said.
Freedom Fighters, Traci Fant, has stood with the family. In the lawsuit, they claim Mackey had an affair with a nearby neighbor leading up to the deadly dispute.
"I just feel like they feel like they got away with something. We demand justice," Simpson said.
The Mackey family will be awarded $700,000 because of the wrongful death lawsuit. Traci Fant said it sends a bigger message.
"That amount sends a huge message to people whose commit crimes like the one that was committed against Charles Mackey," Fant said.
The family says the settlement is not about money, but about something bigger.
"We want closure."
