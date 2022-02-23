GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville is getting a new barbecue spot!
Lewis Barbecue will open at the site of the former Tommy's Country Ham House on Rutherford Street.
Pitmaster John Lewis will be firing up his smokers to serve up Central Texas-style barbecue and plans to bring "honky tonk music" and "laid back vibes" with it.
Lewis Barbecue's menu includes award-winning brisket, pork, ribs, turkey, sausage, mac and cheese, potato salad, pinto beans and corn pudding.
The Greenville location for Lewis Barbecue is slated to open this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.