You probably noticed how bright the moon has been, well the moon is at full stage today October 20th at 10:57am and this full moon is called the Hunter’s moon.
It will continue to appear full for these next few days, so check it out again tonight! Our local weather is looking great featuring partly cloudy sky conditions, so you shouldn’t have a problem viewing the bright sparkling moon which visually could seem a little larger than normal.
The Hunter’s moon usually occurs in October or November, and the name coincides with the time of year. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Hunter’s moon is a sign that it is time to hunt preparing for the upcoming winter.
Look for it tonight, snap a picture and send it to us here at Fox Carolina!
