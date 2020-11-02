GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said they are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old runaway juvenile.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies said Christopher Keith James Parker was reported missing on Oct. 30 but was last seen by his parents on Oct. 26. He was visiting with some family members that live on 15th Street in Gaffney.
The sheriff's office described to be 5'10" and weighing 152 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Deputies said investigators do not suspect foul play at this time and believe Parker is with other juveniles or might be in the company of an 18-year-old female.
The sheriff's office said they have entered Parker into National Crime Information Center (NCIC) for other jurisdictions to assist in locating him if they have any contact. Any adults or persons found to be aiding or harboring Parker will face criminal charges.
Anyone with information is asked to call you local 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You may also contact Lt. Ward at 864-489-4722 at extension #119 at the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
