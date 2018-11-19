GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The superintendent of the Cherokee County School District was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with driving under the influence after a crash along I-85 in Greenville County, according to the school disrtict.
Troopers said the crash happened around 1:16 a.m. on I-85 North near mile marker 50.
54-year-old Quincie Little Moore of Gaffney's vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, according to troopers.
No one was hurt.
During the investigation, Moore was charged with DUI and taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where troopers said she refused a blood test.
Moore has since been released from jail on bond.
The school district posted about Moore's arrest on Facebook, saying an emergency school board meeting will be held Tuesday:
From: Mr. Johnny Sarratt, Jr., Board Chairman
The Cherokee County School District Board of Trustees will be meeting on Tuesday, November 20th at 6:00 PM to discuss District Superintendent Dr. Quincie Moore’s arrest on November 18th in Greenville County for Driving Under the Influence. Until such time as the Board is able to review this matter, it would be premature for me to make any further comment on Dr. Moore’s status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.